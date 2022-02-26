हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
jeep

Jeep meridian revealed, 2 more SUVs planned for India

The Jeep Meridian and Grand Cherokee will be constructed at a joint venture production facility in Ranjangaon, with the Meridian slated to have a high level of localization of over 80%.

Jeep meridian revealed, 2 more SUVs planned for India
Image for representation

Jeep India is focused on increasing its sales number, and to do so, they are planning on launching three new SUVs in India. The three launches will include two new SUVs along with a comeback of Compass Trailhawk.

These launches also include the most awaited Jeep Meridian, which is a seven-seater SUV facilitated with 4x4 to help it traverse difficult terrains. Keeping up with that, Jeep India has released the photo of the new SUV.

The Jeep Meridian and Grand Cherokee will be constructed at a joint venture production facility in Ranjangaon, with the Meridian slated to have a high level of localization of over 80%, ensuring competitive pricing.

Also read: Factory fitted vs aftermarket CNG kit: Which one to get when buying a car?

As per the reports, the new SUV will be equipped with new mechanics. It is supposed to have first in segment independent front and rear suspension. As the power source, it will have the same 2.0-litre engine as the Compass tuned to produce more power.

There would be two variants available, and a petrol engine might be added later. The Meridian's production will begin in May, and the launch is slated to follow afterwards. Along with it, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee will also be produced in India.

Grand Cherokee is one of the top-end SUVs from the automaker. It is expected to have a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated with 8-speed automatic transmission. It will also be equipped with appropriate technology like 4x4, Quadra-Trac and Selec-Terrain traction management system.

In addition, The Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be introduced as an off-road-oriented version of the Compass. With the factory-raised suspension, standard four metallic skid plates, and a standard Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 20:1 crawl ratio, it will be more tailored for off-road.

