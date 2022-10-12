Anand Mahindra shares viral video of ‘wheeled spider', says useful for military- WATCH

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra often shares videos of innovative vehicles that he sees on social media. The video of the vehicle shared can be anything that he finds fascinating, and this time, a video of a 'wheeled spider' has got the business tycoon's attention. Mahindra, the CEO, shared the viral video of a vehicle with extreme off-roading capabilities. Based on the video, the vehicle named Swincar e-Spider is capable of traversing all kinds of extreme trains ranging from snow-laden ground to rocky mountains. It is to be noted that the vehicle in question is a creation of a France-based company.

Anand Mahindra shared the video of the Swincar e-Spider, saying that the vehicle can not only be used for recreational purposes but also military use. He shared the video with the caption saying, "Interesting. A wheeled Spider. Not sure this will be a volume seller for recreational purposes alone. A potential mobility device for Defence & Paramilitary personnel? What do you think?"

Interesting. A wheeled Spider. Not sure this will be a volume seller for recreational purposes alone. A potential mobility device for Defence & Paramilitary personnel? What do you think? @vijaynakra @Velu_Mahindra pic.twitter.com/vzTaeHlTja — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2022

Based on the information provided on Swincar e-Spider's website, the vehicle can be controlled entirely by using only hands. Hence, making it useful for people with limited mobility. Moreover, the vehicle works with a "patented pendulum design." This means the vehicle can maintain its balance on uneven terrain while ascending and descending, even on rocks, as seen in the viral video.

Based on the website's information e-Spider, e-Spider Tandem, and e-Spider Mobility versions of the company's products are currently on the market. The mobility model, in contrast to the tandem model, is intended primarily for individuals with limited movement.

The video gives a lot of information on the car, which has four wheels that resemble spider legs, as it plays. Many followers were also drawn to the video and expressed their opinions in the comments section. While some people offered recommendations for where these cars might be deployed, others ridiculed the idea by querying whether they could be used on roads with potholes.

One of the netizens commented on Anand Mahindra's post, saying, "May be a good alternative for Indian urban roads with potholes, and on Kaccha roads in the rural India. However, demand will depend on the longevity of the device, cost, fuel consumption & the max speed at which it can run, etc."