Anand Mahindra Urges Nitin Gadkari For VR Simulator Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway & Other Scenic Highways

Impressed by the newly-inaugurated Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Anand Mahindra lauded Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Twitter for such scenic road infrastructure of the country.

May 09, 2023

Indian roads were infamous for their terrible conditions. No matter how cushy or capable a car’s suspensions are, roads took a toll on the ride quality. Well, that’s now a thing of the past. Indian road infrastructure is improving with every passing day. So much so, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is setting up new records for laying down tarmac on an everyday basis. Highly impressed with the work, industrialist and Chairman of Mahindra Group - Anand Mahindra, praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Twitter for the impressive work that is performed to develop highways.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Amazing. To say that this provokes wanderlust would be an understatement. @nitin_gadkari ji, why don’t you get some VR simulator programmes made for the #DelhiMumbaiExpressway & the other scenic highways that you’re constructing? I’m sure many would love to savour the simulated experience of cruising down these roads even before they get a chance to actually drive on them. (Of course, I would prefer if the simulation was through the windshield of a Mahindra SUV ).”

The tweet came in response to Nitin Gadkari’s tweet, where the minister shared pictures of the newly opened 240+ km long section of the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway that passes via Madhya Pradesh. He tweeted, “Magnificent pictures from the 240+ Km long Madhya Pradesh section of #DelhiMumbaiExpressway!”

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Talking of the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, it is one of the magnificent pieces of road network in India. At 1,386 km in length, it is undoubtedly, the longest expressway in the country. In all likelihood, it will become fully operational by this year itself. Moreover, the expressway cuts down the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to just three hours. Developed with a total cost of Rs 98,000 crores, it passes through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The project will bring down the travel trim between Delhi and Mumbai to mere 12 hours.

