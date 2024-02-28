Apple Halts Self-Driving Car Project, Prepares To Lay Off Hundreds Of Employees: Reports

In a surprising turn of events, tech giant Apple Inc. has reportedly ceased its ambitious self-driving car project. This has led to speculation of imminent layoffs within the division. According to recent reports, the company is expected to let go of "hundreds of employees" associated with the project. Read here to know all about it.

What has happened?

TechCrunch's latest report indicates that Apple has halted all work on its self-driving car project, which can result in significant job cuts within the division. With approximately 1,400 employees initially engaged in the Apple Car project, the ramifications of its cessation are poised to impact a substantial workforce.

While not all employees are anticipated to face termination, a considerable number are likely to be affected. Some may find reassignment within Apple's Generative AI (GenAI) projects, signaling a strategic shift in the company's technological focus.

Apple Self-Driving Car Project

Apple set foot in the autonomous vehicles industry in 2014 with the inception of "Project Titan." The endeavour aimed to revolutionize transportation through the development of a self-driving car, aligning with Apple's commitment to innovation and disruption in various industries.

In 2021, the company made a strategic move by appointing former BMW executive Ulrich Kranz, known for his contributions to the i3 program, to lead the project. However, despite these efforts, Apple faced challenges along the way, leading to delays and revisions in its original vision.

Initially conceptualized as a car devoid of traditional features like steering wheels and pedals, Apple's design aspirations gradually shifted towards a more conventional approach. The revised concept included standard automotive elements such as a driver's seat, steering wheel, and pedals, reflecting a pragmatic adjustment to industry norms.