Aprilia RS 457 To Unveil In India On September 20: Here’s All About KTM RC390 Rival

A couple of weeks back, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia took veils off its much-awaited A2 licence-compatible motorcycle. Called the Aprilia RS 457, the KTM RC390 rival is all set to make its way to the Indian market soon. The entry-level Aprilia is reported to be made in India. Also, India will be the first market for the Aprilia RS 457. The motorcycle is officially scheduled to break covers in the country on September 20. The manufacturer will launch the motorcycle around the festive season itself if everything falls in place. But before you start saving for it, here’s what it has to offer.

Aprilia RS 457: Design

Calling the Aprilia RS 457 a scalpel, considering its design won’t be wrong, I guess. The motorcycle draws inspiration from the larger RS 660. It features a large face with split headlamps on the front with extended LED DRLs. Moreover, the fairing is large, elevating the RS 457’s road presence. The design is sharp and imposing, with the right amount of heft to it. The tail section is neatly crafted with the help of a proportionate tail.

Aprilia RS 457: Features

The RS 457 ticks most boxes right, when going through its feature list. The KTM RC390 rival comes with a 5-inch LCD for the instrument cluster. It further gets backlit switchgear. Other features expected on the RS 457 include a traction control system, riding modes, ABS modes and more.

Aprilia RS 457: Specifications

The RS457 is underpinned by an aluminium frame, which gets the 457 cc engine as the stressed member. The engine gets a twin-cylinder layout with dual camshaft timing and four valves per cylinder. Also, the motorcycle will push out a peak power output of 47 PS, and it will tip the scale a 159 kilograms.