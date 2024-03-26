Advertisement
AAP Protests: Gates Of 3 Metro Stations Shut, Vehicle Movements Restricted; Check Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station will remain closed until further notice due to security concerns related to the AAP protest.

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 11:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of several metro stations in response to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) protest plans against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Additionally, Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory restricting the movement of vehicles in Delhi's central part. Several roads have also been closed. Know all the details before you head out of your home today: 

Metro Station Closures

Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station: The station will remain closed until further notice due to security concerns related to the AAP protest.

Patel Chowk Metro Station (Gate no 3): Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station will also be closed until further notice.

Central Secretariat Metro Station (Gate no 5):  Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed for the time being.

 

The closures are a precautionary measure taken by the authorities to ensure the safety and security of passengers and metro facilities amidst the planned protest activity. The Aam Aadmi Party has called for a 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, protesting the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. However, the Delhi Police has stated that no permission has been granted for the protest, and adequate security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order.

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

Ahead of the AAP's planned protest, the Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory for the New Delhi district. The advisory includes:

1. No Parking Zones: Vehicles are not allowed to be parked or halt on Tughlaq Road, Safdarjung Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg, with strict enforcement and towing away of violators.

2. Diversion Points: If required, diversions will be implemented at various points including Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlaq Road, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Gymkhana Post Office roundabout, and others.

3. Public Cooperation: Commuters are urged to cooperate by avoiding the specified routes if possible and making use of public transport to ease congestion.

Passengers and commuters are advised to stay updated with official announcements and cooperate with authorities for a hassle-free commute.

