As North India Faces Brunt Of Heavy Rain, Here Are 5 Safe Driving Tips

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc on North Indian states such as Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and the national capital, New Delhi. It has affected the lives of lakhs of people and caused widespread chaos. Incidents of waterlogging, flooding, and uprooted trees have become a common occurrence. That apart, the rain has also stranded many commuters for hours. In such a scenario, it becomes important to be careful before driving out. To ensure safety while driving, here are 5 things to keep in mind:

1) Prior checking of car: During the rainy season when the roads are clogged with water, it's important to check your car equipment before setting out on any journey. It often happens that a car breaks down in the middle of the road when you are surrounded by nothing but water. Such helpless situations lead to a waste of time and can disrupt your plans.

2) Drive slowly: It’s important to drive slowly during this season as skidding can be rampant. Always be attentive while driving and make sure you are not speeding. Avoid overtaking at high speeds as it may lead to severe accidents during this season.



3) Keep windshields clean: Always keep your windshields and windows clean during the rainy season. Lack of visibility while driving often leads to accidents. Make sure to use windshield wipers to clean your windshield. You can also use a defogger or defroster whenever required. You can buy waxing products for keeping your windshields clean during the rainy season. It is easily available in the market and helps in keeping the windscreen free from water.

4) Keep headlights on while driving: Keeping headlights on while driving during rains helps you as well as people driving other vehicles in the opposite direction. In monsoon, a lot of times the visibility from the car is not clear and in such situations headlights and indicators help commuters in driving safely. Always give indicators while turning.

5) Avoid waterlogged areas: Try avoiding waterlogged areas as much as possible when planning your travel. The waterlogged roads usually lead to car breakdowns. Try to find alternate routes.