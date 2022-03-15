Viral road safety awareness campaign by Mumbai Police features Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters

Mumbai Police has its own fun way of disseminating information. The department is popular for its posts appealing to gen Z and innovative ways of presenting crucial information to the public. This method used by the police has gained them millions of followers on their social media accounts.

In a recent update, Mumbai Police has employed yet another innovative way of increasing awareness among citizens. This time they have taken the help of characters from the famous show "Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah".

Mumbai Police's new post on social media had photos of the characters from the show like Daya, Popatlal and others using their well-known phrases to increase awareness among citizens. One of the posts had Daya saying, “Hey Maa! Mataji! (Oh God!)”, Don’t ride without a helmet”.

One of the other photos featuring Popatlal said, "Cancel, cancel, cancel! Unnecessary honking is cancelled! " The caption on the post by the police department read, “Don't look at safety with an ‘Ulta Chashmah’ #RoadSafety,” referencing the show.

On Instagram, the post has received over 15k likes. People admired the department's unusual approach to raising awareness about road safety. Many people praised the individual in charge of the department's social media accounts for his or her sense of humour.

This is not the first time Mumbai Police has used famous characters and their famous dialogues from the world of entertainment. Earlier, they have used characters from movies like Chashme Baddoor, Dabangg and Kabir Singh for their awareness campaigns.

