Assam CM drives Maruti Suzuki Swift-based Lamborghini replica, received as gift from motor mechanic

The cult Lamborghini nameplate enjoys around the world is strong. The Italian carmaker is known for making some of the sharpest-looking mid-engined cars on this planet. The wedge-shaped stance of new-age Lamborghinis can drool anyone. With a passion to own one, a motor mechanic in Assam`s Karimganj district, Nurul Haque, modified an old Maruti Swift into a Lamborghini. Well, the modification route is what the mechanic took to keep away from the exorbitant price tag of the Italian car brand’s model. Haque reached Guwahati to gift the Lamborghini replica to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to Twitter after meeting Haque in Silchar district earlier, the Assam CM had posted, "Had the thrill of being at the wheel of a `Lamborghini` assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj."

Wrapped up my day at Silchar with a walk from Itkhola to Circuit House along with our karyakartas. Happy to meet a lot of warm-hearted along the way.



Also had the thrill of being at the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj. pic.twitter.com/7EMsG4MtbT — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2022

The 31-year-old motor mechanic from the Bhanga area in Karimganj district told ANI that he spent more than Rs 10 lakh on his project as he always wanted to drive a sports car like Lamborghini.

"Earlier, I worked as a motor mechanic in Dimapur (Nagaland) and started to modify cars. Last year, too, I modified a car into a sports vehicle that looks like a Lamborghini. After that, I went on to modify another car into a replica of a Lamborghini, which I will gift to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. It took about four months to modify an old Swift into a Lamborghini," Haque said.

Assam | I have modified a Maruti Swift into a model of Lamborghini for Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. This took me 4 months to modify this. I always wanted to work on modifying cars, I have earlier worked in a garage for around 18 years: Nurul Haque, Car Mechanic

(02.12) pic.twitter.com/sKXkBZxDpj — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

"I am next planning on modifying another car into a Ferrari. I will do more such projects if the government lends a hand," Haque added. Earlier, the Assam chief minister saw Haque`s Lamborghini in Silchar during his visit to the administrative headquarters in the Cachar district.

Talking of the mod job, the car uses parts from various other mass-market models. However, considering that no r&d went into it and the model is modified for much lesser an amount than what a base-spec Lamborghini Huracan costs, it is eye-catching, if nothing else.

