Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc motorcycles leaked; Himalayan, Scrambler on cards

A couple of years ago, Royal Enfield introduced its 650cc motorcycle range. The company introduced the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Recently, the Indian motorcycle brand has also taken the wraps off the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. While the company now has a standard, cafe racer, and a cruiser in its 650 cc lineup, it is readying a couple of more motorcycles on this platform. A new leaked image from a company’s presentation confirms the same. The picture reveals that seven new motorcycles are in the pipeline, and they will be derived from the 650 cc platform.

Going by the image, a more sportier version of the Continental GT with fairing is on the cards. Next is an adventure touring motorcycle. In all likelihood, it will be called the Super Himalayan. The rumours of a 650 cc Himalayan have been doing rounds since forever, the image confirms that it is under consideration. Furthermore, the silhouette of a Bullet can also be seen in the picture, along with a single-seat motorcycle, much like the Classic 350. Moving on, there are a couple of more motorcycles in the image - a bobber, a scrambler, and a standard motorcycle like the Hunter.

The 650 cc power plant of Royal Enfield is a twin-cylinder one, and it uses a 270-degree crank angle. Furthermore, the engine is capable of putting out a rated power output of 47 bhp against 51 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motor currently does duties on three motorcycles in the company’s lineup. However, it could be altered slightly to suit the character of various motorcycles that Royal Enfield is considering launching in the near future. As of now, the brand is preparing to launch the Super Meteor 650 in India, and it may be officially introduced at the Auto Expo next year.