Assam man buys Suzuki Avenis scooter worth Rs 86,000 with coins

After years of saving up hard-earned money, a man from Assam fulfilled his dream of buying a scooter. Due to the unique payment method, the incident has gone viral on social media.

After saving coins for many years, Hafijur, who owns a small business from the Gobardhan Chowk area on Barpeta Road, finally bought his dream scooter.

He paid a down payment of Rs 30,000 through coins of Rs 22,000 and notes of Rs 8,000 to purchase the Suzuki Avenis in Barpeta. This scooter is priced at Rs 86,000 (ex-showroom). The rest of the payment was financed by a local bank through a two-wheeler loan.

Dealership employees spent hours calculating coins' values, according to reports. In order to save money for his dream ride, Hafijur had been making small savings using coins of Rs 1, Rs 2 and Rs 10 denominations for many years.

The Suzuki Avenis is powered by a 125cc air-cooled engine that delivers 8.7PS and 10Nm of peak torque and uses a CVT. At the front, the Avenis has disc brakes while the rear has drum brakes is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, digital instrument cluster, odometer, trip-meter, USB socket and more.