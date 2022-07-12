Audi A8 L luxury sedan launched in India, prices start at Rs 1.29 crore

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has today launched its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India in presence of popular Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is the first female brand ambassador for the luxury car brand. The actress, who played roles in movies like JugJugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhalaiya 2 among others got herself the previous gen Audi A8 L back in 2021. As for the new Audi A8 L, it is launched in two variants with a starting price of Rs 1.29 crore (ex-showroom).

Here's the variant wise pricing of the new Audi A8 L (all prices ex-showroom):

Audi A8 L Celebration Edition: Rs 1,29,00,000

Audi A8 L Technology: Rs 1,57,00,000

The new Audi A8 L gets new dynamic Digital Matrix headlamps featuring illuminated Audi logo with selectable animated projections for entry/ exit, wider and sportier single-frame grille with chrome angles, OLED tail lights with unique tail light signatures and new dual tone 48.26 cms (19 inch) alloy wheels with a 5-arm turbine design with graphite grey polish among other changes.

The new model is available in 8 standard exterior colours – Terra Grey, District Green, Firmament Blue, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Manhattan Grey, Vesuvius Grey, and Mythos Black.

Inside, the Audi A8 L gets a Rear seat executive package with Rear seat recliner, Comfort individual seats with massage and ventilation, Heated Foot Massager with 2 massage programs and 3 intensities, Rear seat entertainment screens - 25.65 cms (10.1”) Screens and more.

The front & rear seats come with 8 massage functions and 3 intensity levels, while there's a MMI Navigation Plus with touch and haptic feedback, Head-up display and Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Smartphone interface as part of technology package.

Other features includes Ambient lighting with 30 colours, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System with 3D sound. The model is available in four cabin colour options - Mother of Pearl Beige, Cognac Brown, Sard Brown and Black.

The sedan is powered by a 3.0L TFSI (petrol), 48V mild-hybrid engine that produces 340 hp and 500 Nm torque. The Audi A8 L accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.7 seconds and gets quattro all-wheel drive with Adaptive Air suspension as standard, Predictive Active Suspension, Audi Drive Select among other things.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A8 L is a symbol of no compromise transport and the latest model brings in even more glamour, comfort and technology. With the new Audi A8 L we are offering our discerning customers greater choice and wider personalization options as well. The Audi A8 L Celebration Edition and Audi A8 L Technology are designed to finely reflect our customers’ personalities.”

