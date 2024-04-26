Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has recently unveiled plans to adjust the prices of its various car models, with a 2% increase. These price hikes are set to take effect from June 1, 2024. Reportedly, this move comes in response to rising input and transportation costs impacting the automotive industry globally.

Reasons for Price Hike

Audi has decided to increase the prices of its cars because of the escalating costs of inputs and transportation. This has led to an increase in ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 4 lakh of Audi vehicles. Balbir Singh Dhillon, the head of Audi India, emphasized the necessity of this adjustment to sustain growth for Audi India and its network of dealer partners. He said, “Rising input costs are forcing us to increase prices by 2% and this increase will be effective from June 1, 2024. The aim behind this price correction is to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners. We have always tried to minimize the impact of rising prices on our customers.

Sales Performance and Growth

According to a press release issued by Audi India, it was said that the company has sold 7027 units during the financial year 2023-24, achieving an overall growth of 33% in sales. Its pre-owned car business ‘Audi Approved: Plus’ has also seen a growth of 50% in the financial year 2023-24. Notably, the product portfolio of Audi India includes Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8L, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 50 e. -Tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.