Considering the popularity of Lego's McLaren Formula 1 race car set, LEGO has now built a life-size replica of the McLaren Formula 1 car. The car was recently part of McLaren's driver Daniel Ricciardo's home race at the Australian Grand Prix. The replica is made up of around 288,315 LEGO bricks and, as per reports, took around 1,893 hours to be assembled.

As per the reports, a team of expert builders constructed the model under the leadership of LEGO certified professional and LEGO Masters Australia judge Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught. What might make you wonder is that the model is not a replica of the actual F1 car. Instead, it imitates the design of the model of the LEGO set.

McLaren Formula 1, but make it LEGO Technic. pic.twitter.com/ltF4F3wGXi — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 7, 2022

This full-size model, like the LEGO set, isn't short on details. A few of the car's outstanding features are moving pistons in the engine, a locking rear differential, and a fully detailed steering wheel with knobs, buttons, paddles, and a screen. The automobile isn't equipped with working suspension, but it's robust enough to hold a driver.

Before the McLaren F1 car's model, LEGO has built life-size models of various cars like McLaren Senna, Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Sian. Moreover, they are not limited to supercar replicas. They have built models of Toyota Camry, Chevy Silverado and VW Type 2 Bus, perfectly scaled to their real-life size.

However, all of the aforementioned models were replicas of real-life cars, unlike the McLaren F1 race car, they were not the scaled up, and better version of a LEGO set car.

