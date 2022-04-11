The Indian two-wheeler industry is the biggest in the world and with the growing income, the idea of commuter scooters and motorcycles have also changed over the time. Once ruled by 110 and 125 cc bikes, now 150-200 cc motorcycles are quite a common one. However, the prices of the two wheelers have increased multifold in the past few years with a 150-16 cc commuter bike costing as high as Rs 1.5 lakh, which is equivalent to an iphone. One of the most expensive flagship phones in the Indian market is the Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max (512 GB), priced at around Rs 1.59 lakh. If the thought of buying a premium motorcycle instead of an Apprle iPhone has ever crossed your mind, you have landed on the right page. Here's the list of top 5 sports/ performance bikes under Rs 1.5 lakh that you can buy in India -

Also read: Top 10 best-selling cars of India in March 2022

Yamaha MT15

Falling in the category of a naked sports bike, MT15 has given Yamaha one of the best sales numbers in the present line-up. This bike carries the MT DNA appealing to the consumers in the premium segment. It is to be noted that the launch of MT15 Version 2.0 is around the corner. The ongoing model comes with features like a multi-function negative instrument cluster, and unique Bi-functional LED headlights. MT15 draws power from a liquid-cooled 4 stroke engine churning out 13.6kW of power with a peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 8500 rpm. It is priced at Rs 1,46,900 (ex-showroom).

Hero Xtreme 200S

The Hero Xtreme 200S is one of the bikes from the Indian 2-wheeler manufacturer with the sportiest looks and is still cheaper than an iPhone. It comes loaded with features like a full digital LCD screen with Bluetooth connectivity. It is powered by an oil-cooled, 4 stroke single cylinder engine giving out 13.3 kW of power and max torque of 16.45 Nm revving at 6500 rpm. The bike is priced at Rs 1,28,614 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar N250

After MT15, Bajaj Pulsar N250 is another one of the naked sportbikes on the list. It comes buffed with features like a USB port, gear indicator and distance to empty, all displayed with a combination of digital and analogue clusters. It receives power from an oil-cooled single-cylinder, 4 stroke engine producing 18 kW of power with a max torque of 21.5 Nm revving at 6500 rpm. Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs 1,39,117 (ex-showroom).

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan spotted driving white-coloured Mercedes-Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.6 crore

Suzuki Gixxer SF

Among the many versions of the Gixxer, we have picked the Suzuki Gixxer SF as it displays the looks of a sports bike. It comes equipped with a digital instrument cluster and is powered by an air-cooled 4-Stroke, 1-cylinder engine. The engine churns out 10 kW of power and a peak torque of 13.8Nm at 6000 rpm. The bike is priced at Rs 1,35,400 (ex-showroom).

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0 is one of the bikes from the Japanese automaker that is cheaper than an iPhone. It comes with features like a fully digital instrument cluster with an LCD screen. At heart, it gets a 4-stroke engine producing a 12.7 kW of power and torque of 16.1 Nm, revving up to 6000 rpm. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs 1,34,238 (ex-showroom).

Live TV

#mute