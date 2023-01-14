Auto Expo 2023: Fire at Toyota's pavilion endangers company's most expensive SUV in India; Watch viral video

The ongoing Auto Expo 2023 going on in Greater Noida has multiple very expensive cars and other vehicles on showcase. One of those vehicles in Toyota's pavilion was endangered because of a small fire that broke out above the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. It is to be noted that the SUV is one of the most expensive vehicles in the Japanese automaker's arsenal. The incident in the motor show occurred on the second of the expo i.e., January 12. However, a major disaster was averted after a quick response from the team of exhibitors present at the site of the incident.

The video of the incident is being circulated on social media showing a small fire above the luxury SUV. In the video, the fire can be seen increasing at a steady pace until it was extinguished by one of the guards present in the pavilion of the Japanese automaker. Meanwhile, the video also shows the visitors around the vehicle. Based on the reports, the fire at the site was caused because of a short circuit. The claims are backed by the fact that multiple vires and electric equipment can be seen around the site of the fire.

It is to be noted that the Auto Expo 2023 began on 11 January, with the first two days for media visits, and is still going on. The show ends on January 18. Furthermore, multiple OEMs have participated in the show, including manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Volvo, Lexus, and many others.

Watch viral video of fire at Auto Expo 2023

Talking about Toyota's pavilion, along with the Land Cruiser 300, the manufacturer has multiple other vehicles on a showcase like Toyota Fortuner, Glanza, Innova Hycross, Hilux modified concept, BZ4X, Mirai, Corolla Cross, and multiple other such vehicles. It is to be noted that the company has focused on displaying vehicles with alternate fuel sources as well like FCEV, electric powertrains and others.