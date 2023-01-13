Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar comparison: Design, features, engine and more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. With this new revelation, Mahindra Thar's position in the Indian market might be threatened. The SUV bread for off-roading purposes, Jimny is an equally capable vehicle and has proved its might in the three-door version sold in the international market. Furthermore, the SUV is quite a popular vehicle in the European market. Moreover, the new car seems to have all the capabilities needed to shake the Thar's seat in the Indian market with the improved practicality of the 5-door version.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Dimensions

The difference in size between Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar is something very easily noticeable. On the scale, the difference is visible too, with the Maruti Suzuki Jimny being 3985 mm long, 1645 mm wide, 1720 mm tall, and 2590 mm wheelbase. This seems small compared to Thar's 3985 mm long, 1820 mm wide, 1844 mm tall, and has a 2450 mm wheelbase even though the Jimny has been launched in a 5-door version.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Features

The feature list of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar is more or less the same with things like the infotainment system with connectivity features, air conditioning, and multiple other such things.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Which is better off-road?

Both the SUVs launched as an off-roader offer good ground clearance, with Jimny standing at 210 mm while Thar is higher with a difference of 16 mm standing at 226 mm. Another major factor is that Jimny has a better departure angle of 50 degree which beats Thar's 37-degree.

The Thar offers stronger off-road capability than the Jimny, which has a 36-degree approach angle and a 24-degree break-over angle. Thar has an approach angle of 42 degrees and a break-over angle of 27 degrees. Additionally, Jimny can only wade 300 mm in the water compared to Thar's 625 mm. Both cars have a conventional transfer case with 4X4 capabilities and ladder-frame chassis.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny seeks power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine putting out 102 bhp of max power and 134.2 Nm of peak torque. This power gets transmitted to the wheels using a 5-speed manual transmission with the option of a 4-speed AT.

On the contrary, Mahindra Thar gets two engine options in the form of a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 117 bhp, and 300 Nm of torque, a 2.0-litre petrol engine churning out 150 bhp of power and 320 Nm of peak torque, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine giving 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque. These engines work with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. In other words, Thar is more versatile when it comes to powertrain options.