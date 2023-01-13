Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover SUV is the next big thing? Watch video

Maruti Suzuki India is going big on the trend of SUVs in the Indian market for the same. The company unveiled the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, besides the Jimny, at the Auto Expo 2023. The new model is a crossover SUV based on the Baleno premium hatchback sold through the company's Nexa outlets in India. The new model portrays a modern design language being used by the Indian automaker to attract young consumers in India and is going to compete against some of the major compact SUVs once it gets launched for the Indian market. But before that, here are all the details of the SUV Coupe in the attached video below.

Besides, Fronx Maruti Suzuki has got multiple other major models on display at Auto Expo 2023. Some of the major highlights include Maruti Suzuki Jimny, EVX, Grand Vitara, Brezza, and many others. However, Fronx attracts significant attention with its upright stance, wide bonnet, and commanding stance, complemented by the NEXWave grille with chrome garnish. Similarly, the rear end gets LED combination lamps running across the width of the vehicle.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx features contemporary interiors with a striking Black and Bordeaux colour scheme, a distinctive matte surface on the dashboard that resembles forged metal, and high gloss silver accents. It also gets features like Head-Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation, 360 view camera, a wireless charger, 22.86 cm (9”) HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has a variety of powertrain options, including a brand-new 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology or a 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop technology, as well as 5-speed manual and AGS transmission choices. Both a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters and a 5-speed manual transmission will be offered with the Turbo Boosterjet engine.