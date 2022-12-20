Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki to display Electric Concept SUV, two all-new SUVs

The country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has revealed the plans for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 with a range of futuristic products and technology showcases. Maruti Suzuki will be unveiling an Electric Concept and range of SUVs at its pavillion during the Auto Expo 2023, scheduled to take place in January 2023. Maruti Suzuki will display an array of 16 vehicles at the Expo including an Electric Concept SUV, two all-new SUVs, WagonR Flex Fuel prototype and its customised range of products like Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, and Swift among others.

Maruti Suzuki Pavilion highlights

Spread across 4,118 m2 at Hall No. 9, the Maruti Suzuki pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 will be divided into four zones: Sustainability Zone, Technology Zone, Innovation Zone and Adventure Zone.

The highlight will be the Grand SUV amphitheatre that will have am elevated section featuring a range of SUVs and UVs by Maruti Suzuki. Visitors will be able to experience technologies like ADAS, V2X, and powertrains like Intelligent Electric Hybrid using Robotic Touchscreen Arm and Virtual Reality.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited says, “For Over 4 decades, Maruti Suzuki has been consistently bringing the joy of mobility to customers through industry-defining products and technologies. Auto Expo’23 is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our commitment towards the future of mobility through our range of sustainable & technology driven products.

Our showcases at Auto Expo’23 will highlight Maruti Suzuki’s commitment towards cleaner, greener, sustainable and carbon neutral offerings for tomorrow. We are confident that our range of all-new SUVs, futuristic Concept EV, Hybrid, flex-fuel prototype and products will capture the imagination of enthusiasts.”