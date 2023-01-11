Auto Expo 2023: New Kia Carnival unveiled in India; Check features, design and more

The South Korean automaker has begun the Auto Expo 2023 by bridging forward the new Kia Carnival MPV or Kia KA4. The model is very new for the Indian auto market but has been previously launched in the International market. With the introduction of this model, the brand looks forward to expanding its sales in a comparatively more premium market. The automaker also plans on introducing models like the Kia EV9 concept and the Kia Sorento SUV in India.

The 2023 Kia Carnival MPV comes with an aggressive-looking front end with an SUV-like design. It gets a bold grill with LED lamps on both sides with sharp edges along with a light bar. Moreover, it gets flat body panels and a long body that speaks for itself. The bulky-looking MPV reaffirms its size with a long wheelbase of about 3100 mm. In addition, it gets 19-inch alloy wheels to carry the bulky body.

The 11-seater cabin of the new Kia Carnival MPV makes it the biggest luxury vehicle in its segment. The spacious interiors are made better with features like 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. It also gets novelties like three-zone climate control, wireless charging, ventilated seats, sunroof, multi-function steering, and connected car technology.

The new Kia Carnival is available with a 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that generates 291 horsepower and 355 Nm of maximum torque. A 2.2-liter diesel engine with 198 horsepower and a maximum torque output of 440 Nm is also an option. The MPV's diesel version, which will only be available with an 8-speed automatic transmission, is anticipated to be sold in India.