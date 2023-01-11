Auto Expo 2023: Shah Rukh Khan launches Hyundai Ioniq 5 in India, priced at Rs 44.95 lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been launched in India by Shah Rukh Khan with a price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric vehicle was unveiled by the end of last year, and the bookings for the EV began with an amount of Rs 1 lakh. The new electric SUV comes as the brand's flagship offering in India. Furthermore, it is the second model of the South Korean automaker with an all-electric powertrain in India after Kona Electric. Being a premium electric vehicle, the car will directly go against vehicles like Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQB, and others in India.

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV features a futuristic design with a sporty appeal. The electric vehicle gets a minimalist aerodynamic design with Active Air Flap and flush door handles. Looking at the front end, the electric vehicle has a clamshell bonnet with the same theme covering the wheels of the SUV. Similar subtleties at the rear end with pixel LED tail lights. Complementing this design, the SUV has been launched with three colours, namely Gravity gold matter, Optic white, and midnight black pearl.

The Dark Pebble Gray finish gives the cabin a luxury appearance. It has soft-touch materials on the dashboard, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, linked car technology, a Bose sound system, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, and more. It also has eco-processed leather for seat upholstery. The model's safety package also includes all four disc brakes, six airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine parking brake, and other features. A front trunk is also available, with a 571-liter boot size.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV gets a floor-mounted 72.6 kWh battery pack, which claims to have a 631 km range (ARAI Certified). The electric motor has a max torque of 350 nm and 214 horsepower. A 350 kW DC charger, according to Hyundai, can charge an EV from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. It also includes the Vehicle 2 Load feature and Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS.