Auto Sales Remain Consistent In July 2023: Here's How Top 10 Carmakers Performed

The Indian automotive industry witnessed sales of over 3.52 lakh cars last month. The sales bloomed by more than 3 per cent for the month of July on YoY basis and by up to 7.4 per cent on a MoM basis. On the whole, sales remained consistent in comparison to last months. Talking of the largest carmaker in the country - Maruti Suzuki, retailed a total of 1,52,126 units in July, registering a YoY increase of only 6.5 per cent. Following it for the second position was Hyundai with sales of 50,701 units to post a YoY increase of 0.4 per cent. However, on a MoM basis, Hyundai registered growth of 1.4 per cent.

Tata Motors took the third spot with sales of 47,630 units. The company marked a YoY increase of 0.3 per cent only. Mahindra scored a YoY hike of stupendously-high 30.4 per cent with sales of 36,205 units in July this year. Next up on the list is Toyota, securing fifth position on the list with sales of 20,759 cars. The sixth position was secured by Kia with a total sales of 20,002 units and a small decline in sales in comparison to the corresponding month of last year. MG also secured a positive YoY growth of 24.9 per cent with sales of 5,012 units.

Honda and Skoda recorded a negative YoY growth of 28.3 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively. While Honda sold a total of 4,864 units last month, Skoda retailed 4,207 units. In comparison, Skoda’s sister concern - Volkswagen, posted a strong 30.8 per cent YoY growth with sales of 3,814 units. Other brands, namely Renault, Nissan, Jeep, and Citroen also saw a strong decline in their sales last month.