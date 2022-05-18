Avanti Bikes launches MTB cycles for kids in India, prices start at Rs 26,000

Avanti Bikes launched a new range of mountain bikes (MTB) series ‘Shadow 24’, ‘Spice 24’, and ‘Black Thunder in India 'for kids, teens, and pre-teens. With the launch of these new bikes, the company wants to ensure simple, affordable, and sustainable means of transportation for kids. Hence, the Shadow 24 features a superlight alloy frame with a tough integrated head tube as well as a superlight alloy fork. With a reliable drivetrain and a rear shift guard, it's protected against even the roughest of kids. The launch price of the bike in India is Rs 26,000.

Subsequently, Avanti Spice 24 features a light alloy frame with a tough integrated head tube as well as a tough little suspension fork. It also features a light action twist shifter that's easy for little hands to operate. The bike is retailed at Rs 26,000 in India.

Black Thunder MTB Series features a tough and burly frame with disc brakes and extra-wide tires which can soak up every bump in the pavement or dirt and handle anything that kids throw at it. Black Thunder LE and Black Thunder 1 are the models priced at Rs 39,700 & Rs 35,000 respectively.

Avanti Bikes is running a special launch offer on the kids' bikes, ensuring the kids' safety – a complimentary Rosebank helmet with all Avanti kids' bikes. The bicycles are already available across the country through the dealer network. It can also be booked online by visiting the website www.sportnetwork.in.

Commenting on the launch, Jaymin Shah, Managing Director, Scott Sports India said “The Avanti Kids bikes are aimed at providing maximum fun for enthusiastic kids who enjoy riding their bikes for experiencing adventure as they grow. Our gear systems are designed to provide maximum control for young kids and the frames are built to last all the adventures that come with childhood."

