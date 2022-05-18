As per reports, Hyundai India has silently discontinued Santro hatchback from the Indian market due to low sales. Further, Hyundai has also stopped taking bookings for the Aura and Grand i10 Nios diesel variants, as per media reports. While there's no official word from the South Korean automaker, it has been reported that Hyundai has delisted the Santro from its website's online booking section, giving rise to speculations. Further, dealers have also stopped taking bookings for the diesel variants of some cars.

The online booking section of Hyundai’s website has also delisted the diesel-powered variants of these two cars. The move can be seen a consolidation to remove diesel powertrain variants from smaller segments, including entry-level hatchback and sedan. Not just Hyundai, other carmakers like Tata Motors have followed the same strategy to dissolve smaller diesel cars, while offering diesel engine in bigger vehicles.

The sales data indicate a low demand for diesel-engined small vehicles. Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen are some other automakers with no diesel model in the portfolio. However, Hyundai will continue to offer diesel engine in volume-driven segments and models including Creta, Verna among others.

Both the Grand i10 Nios hatchback and Aura compact sedan are offered with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder diesel engine with the maximum output rated at 75 PS and 190 Nm and gets a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmission option.

If the reports are true, Grand i10 Nios and Aura will now be available with only two petrol-powered engine options - a 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre Turbo unit. While the 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine makes 83 PS/ 114 Nm output, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine produces 100 PS/ 172 Nm output.

We are not sure if Hyundai will discontinue the diesel engine in i20 as well, but for now, the premium hatchback is the most affordable diesel-powered car from Hyundai, followed by Venue, Creta and Verna.

