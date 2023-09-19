Bajaj Pulsar 400 Launch Soon: Rajiv Bajaj Reveals Plans Of Introducing Largest-Ever Pulsar

Bajaj Pulsar was definitely the most profound brand among enthusiasts in the country. The legendary models like the Pulsar 180, Pulsar 220F, and NS200 took the market by storm. These models are still on sale, but the newer kids that have joined the Pulsar franchisee recently, have not scored big on the Indian audience’s heart. Well, Bajaj manufacturers 400 cc motorcycles for Triumph and KTM. However, the company lacks a larger 400 cc Pulsar till date. Well, Rajbi Bajaj said in a conversation with a media outlet that Bajaj will launch its largest-ever Pulsar in India by March next year.

The upcoming flagship Pulsar motorcycle in all likelihood will borrow the powertrain from the new-gen KTM Duke 390, but in a modified form, as was the case with the Dominar 400. The single-cylinder engine could displace 399 cc to belt out a peak power output of over 40 PS. Expect the motorcycle to feature a slipper clutch with assist function.

Also, the suspension duties will be managed by USD forks on the front and a monoshock on the rear on the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 400. If Bajaj will offer the option of adjustability on the shocks or not, remains unknown as of now. As for the design, the Bajaj Pulsar 400 is likely to be a naked streetfighter, considering the arrival of the 2023 KTM Duke 390 and TVS Apache RTR 310.

With the arrival of the new Bajaj Pulsar 400, the homegrown manufacturer will enter the segment that is niche and has participants of all capacities, namely BMW, TVS, KTM, Triumph, Harley-Davidson and more. Talking of the price, the flagship Pulsar could be priced at around Rs 2.5-2.7 Lakh.