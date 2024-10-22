Bajaj Pulsar N125 Launched At Rs 94,707 - Features, Specifications And Variants

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Price, Features, And Specifications: Bajaj has launched the Pulsar N125, in two variants: LED Disc and LED Disc with Bluetooth, priced at Rs 94,707 and Rs 98,707 (ex-showroom), respectively. This makes it the third 125cc offering in Bajaj's Pulsar range, following the classic Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125.

The Pulsar N125, a sporty commuter, is available in seven colour options. While the base variant comes in Pearl Metallic White, Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine, and Caribbean Blue, the higher-spec trim offers three dual-tone options: Ebony Black with Cocktail Wide Red, Pewter Grey with Citrus Rush, and Ebony Black with Purple Fury.

In terms of design, the N125 maintains the sharp and aggressive styling seen in the Pulsar N range. It features a V-shaped LED cluster, a muscular fuel tank with extended shrouds, and faux carbon fiber body panels. Other notable design elements include split seats, the signature split headlamps, an underbelly exhaust, and a rear tyre hugger.

The bike comes equipped with an LCD instrument panel, LED headlights and taillights, and a USB charging port. The top variant also offers an integrated starter generator for an automatic and silent start, along with Bluetooth connectivity for call and text notifications.

On the mechanical front, the Pulsar N125 is fitted with telescopic front forks, a rear mono-shock, a 240mm front disc brake, a 130mm rear drum brake, and a combi brake system. The bike boasts a ground clearance of 198mm, a seat height of 795mm, and weighs 125kg (kerb).

The Pulsar N125 is powered by a 124.6cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, delivering 11.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.