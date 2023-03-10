Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway To Help Karnataka Grow Says PM, Inaugurating on March 12

The Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway is all set to be open to the public soon after its inauguration on March 12 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pictures of the project have been shared by Minister for Road Transport and Highways - Nitin Gadkari, during the course of development and after the project is successfully completed. However, recently PM Modi took it to Twitter, saying “An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka`s growth trajectory.” The project will improve road connectivity for major cities around Bengaluru and Mysuru, like Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential.

An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory. https://t.co/9sci1sVSCB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2023

The Union Minister also informed that the project encompasses a portion of NH-275, also entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

The 118 Km long expressway features six main carriageway lanes and two service road lanes on either side, developed at a cost of nearly Rs 8478 crore as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. It is expected to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to around 75 minutes.

This ambitious project aims to improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti#Bengaluru_Mysuru_Expressway pic.twitter.com/6s9qddOhIb — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 8, 2023

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Government of India has envisaged five Greenfield Expressways and 22 Access Controlled Corridors with an overall length of 9,860 kms.

These 27 Greenfield Expressways and Access Controlled Corridors are part of the integrated planning and implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects for industrial clusters and enhance connectivity to economic centers & economic nodes by connecting 353 nodes under National Master Plan and 20 Multi Modal Logistic Parks and other transport infrastructure like 29 ports, 85+ Airports and 170+ Major Railway Stations.