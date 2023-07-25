Bengaluru Auto Fare Shocks Mumbai Man, Says He Paid Rs 100 For 500-Metre Ride

Mandar Natekar, the co-founder and CEO of Mumbai-based company NeuralGarage, recently tweeted about a situation in Bengaluru. He encountered an unexpected and funny situation with Bengaluru’s auto-rickshaws during his recent visit to the city. Used to cab journeys in Mumbai where fares are based on meter readings, Natekar was shocked when he stopped an auto in Bengaluru and found that drivers were not honoring meter-based fares. Natekar shared his astonishment on Twitter, humorously describing the auto metre as “the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru,” as it is rarely used with drivers choosing to charge whatever they feel like.

In a comic twist, Natekar recounted that he paid a whopping Rs 100 for a 500-metre ride, while sharing a photograph of the autorickshaw ride.

Mandar Natekar tweeted, “In this photo you will see the most ornamental thing in Bengaluru. The great Auto Meter. So expensive that it never gets used. I just paid 100Rs for a 500 mtrs ride. To give perspective, in Mumbai 100Rs is the meter fare for approx 9 kms.”



The tweet quickly caught the attention of many netizens, who found Natekar's experience relatable, and many shared their own experiences of Bengaluru’s notorious auto fares. Celebrities, including TVF Chairman Vijay Koshy, joined the conversation, recounting similar quirks in other cities, such as Chennai's car rides.

Known for its dynamic IT sector and thriving start-up culture, Bengaluru has long struggled with traffic congestion and high fares from auto drivers. These drivers have gained a reputation for charging inflated fares, resulting in a lot of hassle for passengers.

Natekar’s humorous Twitter post sparked discussions about the urgent need for standardised fare systems and more transparency in urban public transport. The incident highlighted the importance of reliable and equitable transportation services for residents and visitors to ensure a smooth and enjoyable travel experience.