Best-Selling Cars In India: Maruti Suzuki Swift To Hyundai Creta- Check Full List Here

Indian automakers saw strong sales for the month of August 2023 and reported an increase in sales ahead of the festive season. Riding the wave of growth, the sales of commercial vehicles for Mahindra and Mahindra grew by 26 percent, while Maruti Suzuki registered a growth of 16.4 percent. However, not all OEMs or their models are experiencing the same level of growth. Here is a list of the top 10 models sold in India in August 2023. Some models are more popular than others.

In August 2023, hatchbacks proved their dominance in the sales chart by taking the top three positions on the list of best-selling models. Maruti Suzuki Swift stood at the summit with sales of 18,653 units showing a year-on-year growth of 65.44 percent when compared to sales of 11,275 units at the same time last year.

The second and third spots on the list have been occupied by Maruti Suzuki models as well. The second position is taken by Maruti Suzuki Baleno while the toll-body hatchback, Maruti Suzuki WagonR took the third spot with sales of 18,516 and 15,578 units, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza managed to get the fourth spot on the list with sales of 14,572 units, showing a dip in year-on-year sales as the car sold 18,398 models last year at the same time. Tata Punch followed Brezza with sales of 14,523 units showing a growth of around 20 percent in Y-o-Y sales. Meanwhile, Hyundai Creta became the third-best-selling SUV with a sales of 13,832 units in India.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire became the only sedan on the list of the best-selling cars in India with sales of 13,293 units showing a growth of 12.01 percent. The models sold 1,425 units compared to sale time last year.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Fronx, and EECO took eighth, ninth, and tenth positions on the list, respectively. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registered sales of 12,315 units, making it the best-selling MPV in India. The recently launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx sold 12,164 units in India and EECO sold 11,859 units in August 2023.