Watch: The Great Khali Riding Harley-Davidson Makes Bike Look Small; Video Goes Viral

Dalip Singh Rana also known as The Great Khali is one of the most renowned WWE wrestlers. He is the only Indian-origin person to win the title of World Heavyweight Champion in 2007. Furthermore, he is also regarded as a national hero for his achievements on the platform and is also a part of the WWE Hall of Fame. Apart from that, the Great Khali is also an automobile enthusiast and often shares videos of himself riding or driving via his social media handle. In one of the latest videos shared by him, he was seen riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The video shared on his Instagram, shows the Great Khali in control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Because of his proportions, the motorcycle looks much smaller than it really is in the video. Though it is hard to determine the model, it is certain that it is one of the Tourer motorcycles made by the American manufacturer.

The video shared by The Great Khali is gaining popularity on the social media platform and is close to getting one million views with over 900 thousand views already in its bank. Furthermore, the video has got over 100 thousand likes on Instagram. It is to be noted that the Great Khali remains active on Instagram with engaging posts to attract more users. He has a massive list of over 5.9 million followers on Instagram.

Besides, the Harley Davidson, the Great Khali also has posted multiple videos of him riding a Royal Enfield Bullet 350. Similarly, another video of him riding a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 went viral on social media platforms. Like the Harley Davidson, he makes the other motorcycles look small as well because of his size.

The Great Khali is fascinated by all things automotive, not just motorcycles. Additionally, he has a strong interest in driving. The former wrestler is the owner of a Ford Endeavour and a Toyota Glanza. In numerous videos, the actor can be seen driving his Glanza to the locations of his shoots and occasionally for other reasons.