Best year-end car discounts 2022: Rs 2.5 lakh off on THIS SUV, big deals on Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai cars

The year 2022 is coming to an end, and major car makers in the country are offering lucrative deals on their select models to put big numbers on their sales tally or to clear the MY22 inventory. Names on this list include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Skoda, Volkswagen, Nissan, Jeep, Tata, and Mahindra as well. In fact, discounts go up to Rs 2.5 lakh on select vehicles. Thus, it could just be the right time to get home a car with loads of discounts. However, models with heavy waiting periods like the Mahindra Scorpio-N, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV700 and more keep themselves out of this list. Well, let’s start with the best year-end discounts on cars to help you save some money.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Celerio is now on sold in its second-gen outfit, and the hatchback is loved for its overall packaging. It is currently available with discounts going up to Rs 75,000. That being said, prices for the Maruti Suzuki Celerio start from Rs 5.25 lakh, ex-showroom. It is powered by a 1.0L 3-cylinder motor and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The quirky little hatchback with SUV-Esque styling - Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, is also on sale with discounts of up to Rs 75,000. The S-Presso gets the same powertrain and transmission choices as the Celerio. While it receives polarising opinions from the masses for its styling, it offers a spacious cabin. In fact, it does come with features like central locking, power windows, a touchscreen infotainment unit, steering-mounted audio controls and more.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Only Hyundai joining this list is the Grand i10 Nios Turbo with discounts going up to Rs 1 lakh. The family hatchback is available with the same 1.0L turbo-petrol motor as the bigger i20, Venue, and Verna. The motor dishes out 100 PS and 172 Nm here and comes mated to a 6-speed MT. Yes, it is one of the quickest hatchbacks in its segment, and of course, the most powerful one.

Tata Harrier and Tata Safari

The Harrier and Safari are based on the same Omega architecture, and they follow a similar suite for styling as well. While the former is a 5-seater, the latter can be had in 6- and 7-seater configurations. These SUVs are currently on sale with discounts of Rs 1 lakh, including cash benefits, exchange bonus and more. Powering these SUVs is a 2.0L FCA-sourced diesel engine that can be had with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Honda City 5th-gen

The fifth-generation Honda City is one of the best-sellers in the Japanese carmaker’s stable. The company is currently selling it at a discount of Rs 75,000. The Honda City is available with two engine choices - 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol trims are available with the option of a CVT automatic too.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V takes on the likes of the compact SUVs sold in the Indian market. The company is offering benefits of up to Rs 75,000. The company WR-V is based on the company’s premium hatchback - Jazz.

Mahindra XUV300

The Indian carmaker’s compact SUV - Mahindra XUV300, is known for its powerful engine options. However, the model is currently on sale with discounts of Rs 75,000 for the top-spec W8(O) trim. The XUV300 can be had with a 131 hp turbo-petrol, 117 hp 1.5L diesel, and 110 hp 1.2L turbo-petrol.

Nissan Kicks

The Kicks is a dull seller, and it is due for a major update. However, the Nissan Kicks can be bought with discounts of up to Rs 70,000. The Kicks rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and more. It is on sale with a Daimler-sourced 1.3L turbo-petrol motor that churns out 150 PS against 250 Nm of peak output.

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq is a handsome Czech SUV with sharp lines, cuts, and creases. It rivals the other mid-size SUVs in the Indian market - Hyundai Creta, VW Taigun, Kia Seltos and more. Currently, discounts on this SUV go up to Rs 1.25 lakh. Talking of its ex-showroom price, it starts from Rs 11.60 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.70 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Kushaq’s mechanical twin - Volkswagen Taigun, is on sale with discounts bloating up to Rs 1 lakh. Underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Taigun gets two engine choices - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. Gearbox choices on the Taigun include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.

Jeep Compass

Discounts on the Jeep Compass extend up to a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh. The deal includes cash benefits, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and more. Being a premium offering, the Jeep Compass is on sale with multiple engine and gearbox combinations. Also, an off-road-ready Trailhawk version of the Jeep Compass is also on sale in the Indian market.

Jeep Meridian

The Jeep Meridian is the 7-seat iteration of the Compass itself. However, it looks daunting in comparison to its 5-seat sibling. Meridian goes against the Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Fortuner and likes. As a part of the year-end discounts, it can be bought with benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.