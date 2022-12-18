Mahindra Thar 5-door interiors, seating layout revealed ahead of launch; Details here

Mahindra Thar 5-door has been in the testing phase for quite a while now. Every now and then, spy shots of the test mule surface on the internet, revealing details of the upcoming SUV. However, even with so many leaks, the interiors were still under the covers, and none of the previous spy shots showed details of the SUV's cabin. Changing that, new spy shots have surfaced showing the interior design of the Mahindra Thar 5-door. The images give a clear look at the car's cabin layout, seating layout, and cargo space.

Based on the spy shots, the Mahindra Thar 5-door interiors have a lot of similarities to the ongoing 3-door version. The SUV sports a very simple layout with physical buttons and toggle switches. However, a few unique elements come as part of the new bigger car. For instance, the SUV will have a front armrest that might be used as a storage box.

Now coming to the seating layout, the 5-door Thar will probably have a bench seat just like the three-door model. However, what will be in the third row is still a question that needs to be answered. Even if both versions have a similar seating arrangement, the second row of the 5-door version will offer much more legroom, all credit to the bigger size and the longer wheelbase. Moving to the rear end, the car will have quite a lot of boot space, seemingly more than the three-door version.

Powering the Mahindra Thar 5-door will be 2.2-litre mHawk diesel with the option of a 2.0-liter mStallion petrol engine. These engines will be working with the same 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission, exactly like the 3-door version. However, chances are the engine will be tuned to produce more power to complement the bigger size of the SUV.

There is no official announcement on the launch of the Mahindra Thar 5-door, but reports suggest the SUV will be launched on January 23, 2023. Upon launching, the SUV will compete against other rivals, which are also expected to launch in India, like Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door versions.