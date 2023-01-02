topStoriesenglish
BEWARE! Indian roads are most DANGEROUS during these hours; Check details

The report also suggests that the safest time to be on Indian roads is between 12 am to 6 am, with less than 10 percent of the total accidents occurring during this period.

Jan 02, 2023

BEWARE! Indian roads are most DANGEROUS during these hours; Check details

The Indian government recently released data showing being on roads between 3 pm and 9pm is risky and can prove to be fatal in India. As per the data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 40 percent of the total road accidents in 2021 occurred in this time period. The report also mentions that Indian roads are the safest between 12 am and 6 am, with less than 10 percent of accidents. Stating the facts in numbers, the report says a total of 4.12 lakh accidents were registered in 2021, with 1.58 lakh during the aforementioned period.

Analysing the data further tells that the time between 6 pm and 9 pm has the maximum number of accidents, with about 21 percent of total accidents at this time. Reinforcing the fact, the report shows the data has been similar over the past five years. The time between 3 pm and 6 pm was deemed to be the second most dangerous time to be on the road claiming around 18 percent of the total accidents. It is to be noted that the report claims that the time of 4.996 accidents is not known.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Tuesday, avoid THESE roads

It was also found that Madhya Pradesh recorded the second-highest number of accidents (10,332), and Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of accidents (14,416) between 6 pm and 9 pm. Together with Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka, these states recorded 82,879 accident cases between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., accounting for more than 52% of all accident cases reported during that time period in India.

According to data on road accidents by month, January 2021 had the most (40,305), then March (39,491). However, March (14,579) and January were the months with the most traffic-related fatalities (14,575). Based on the study, traffic accidents in all of India killed 1,53,972 lives in 2021, which is a record high since 2011. According to that, there were 422 reported deaths daily, or 18 every hour.

