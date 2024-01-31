Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Here’s All You Need To Know - Venue, Dates, Timing, Tickets

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will kick off from tomorrow i.e. February 1, 2024. For those comparing it with the Auto Expo, it is a rather subtle version of the grand show that took place last year. However, it will be very similar to the Auto Expo in numerous ways. A host of automakers have announced to showcase numerous new products. The key focus from carmakers remains on future mobility solutions that will pave the path for transportation solutions in the coming years. Well, if you are planning to visit the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, here’s all that you should know.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Venue

The event is happening at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. The place is easily accessible by public transport, via DTC buses and Delhi Metro. The Bharat Mandapam can be accessed by private means of transportation as it facilitates designated parking for visitors.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Date & Timing

The show is scheduled from February 1 to February 3. Talking of timings, the expo will remain open between 10 AM to 6 PM. Well, there will be enough to explore in this window of 8 hours.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Tickets

To visit the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, you will need to visit its official website and register yourself as a visitor. There are no ticket booths at the event, but we are expecting the show to facilitate on-spot registrations as well.

Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Expected Car Unveiling

The expo is witnessing participation from 28 leading automakers from across the world. The key highlight for auto enthusiasts will remain the Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept. The electrified avatar of the legendary G-Class will seek attention from everyone who loves cars. After all, it can do a full 360-degree turn like a tank. Hyundai has also affirmed to showcase future mobility solutions at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024. Commercial vehicles will also be on display, which are expected to soon hit our market in the future. Talking of Tata Motors, the indigenous brand will showcase 10 commercial vehicles and 8 passenger vehicles.