Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Dates, Venue, Tickets And Expected Car Launches - All You Need To Know

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Details: The second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is set to bring the entire automobile industry under one umbrella. In its second year, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompass several shows such as the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show. Here are the key details of the event one should know.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Dates & Tickets

Attending the Bharat Mobility Expo is completely free. To register, visit www.bharat-mobility.com, go to the Visitor Registration section, and fill in your details. Public access is open from January 19 to 22, 2025, while special access for media is on January 17, and for both dealers and media on January 18.s

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Venues

The event will be hosted at three venues: Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. All these places are reachable by public transport (Metro, buses and cabs etc) and personal vehicles.

Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and India Cycle Show will be hosted at Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan).

Yashobhoomi (Dwarka)

The Auto Expo Components Show 2025 will be hosted at Yashobhoomi (Dwarka) from 18th to 21st January 2025.

India Expo Centre & Mart (Greater Noida)

The Bharat Construction Equipment Show and Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (UMIS) will be hosted at the India Expo Centre & Mart (Greater Noida) between 19th to 22nd January 2025.

Expected Car Launches

According to media reports, as many as 14 automakers, including BMW, Porsche, Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and JSW MG Motor India, are part of the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and planning to showcase several models at the event. Expected key launches/unveils include the Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Harrier EV, MG Cyberster, and Skoda Superb.