Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles

The new car assessment program – Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), proposes a mechanism wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded 'Star Ratings' based on their performance in crash tests. Union minister Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets said that the Bharat NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform, allowing customers to opt for safer cars based on their Star Ratings while promoting a healthy competition among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India to manufacture safer vehicles.

"I have now approved the draft GSR notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in crash tests," he said.

I have now approved the Draft GSR Notification to introduce Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), wherein automobiles in India shall be accorded Star Ratings based upon their performance in Crash Tests. @PMOIndia — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 24, 2022

The Road Transport and Highways minister stressed that Star Ratings of Indian cars based on crash tests are extremely crucial not only to ensure structural and passenger safety in cars but to also increase the export-worthiness of Indian automobiles.

The testing protocol of Bharat NCAP shall be aligned with global crash-test protocols factoring in the existing Indian regulations, allowing OEMs to get their vehicles tested at India's own in-house testing facilities, Gadkari said.

Also read: Kia Carens MPV awarded 3-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash test, details here

According to him, Bharat NCAP will prove to be a critical instrument in making our automobile industry Aatmanirbhar with the mission of making India the top automobile hub in the world.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV