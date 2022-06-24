Global NCAP has launched its last set of results for the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign under its current test protocols. In the last round, the Kia Carens MPV has scored 3 star safety ratings for adult occupant protection and 3 stars for child occupant protection. As from next month, the assessment protocols will be updated to include side impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and pedestrian protection requirements. The made in India Kia Carens was tested in its most basic safety specification, fitted with two frontal airbags, two side body airbags and two side head protection airbags. ESC is also a standard fit in this spec. The Carens was also side impact tested and fulfilled the UN95 regulatory requirement.

During the assessment, the Kia Carens demonstrated an unstable structure, marginal protection to the driver’s chest and weak protection to the driver’s feet. Global NCAP noted that the model is still sold with a lap belt in the rear central seating position instead of a three point seatbelt.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Global NCAP welcomes Kia’s decision to make six airbags a standard fit in the Carens ahead of a regulatory requirement. However, we expected a better performance from this model. It remains a cause for concern that global car brands such as Kia, that normally achieve 5 star ratings in other markets, are still not reaching this level in India.

David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “The evolution of our testing requirements under the new protocols which come into effect from next month are intended to take the progress we have seen over the last eight years to the next level.”

