BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition Bookings Open In India, Launch Soon

BMW India is going to launch the BMW 220i M Performance Edition on 7 September 2023. Bookings for the car, exclusively available in a Black Sapphire metallic paintwork, are now open. The BMW 220i M Performance Edition will be available in limited units and can be exclusively booked at the BMW Online Shop for Rs 1.50 Lakh. Customers can visit BMW Online Shop where booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé has already established itself in the segment with its performance and aesthetic appeal.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 220i M Performance Edition ensures best-in-segment performance and acceleration. The car produces a power output of 176 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm and accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds. The M Performance Front Grill, and M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, along with other BMW ‘M’ Performance parts offer an excellent aesthetic edge that enhances the sporty character of the car in all aspects.

Inside is a modern cockpit concept with BMW Live Cockpit Professional including 3D Navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto) ensures a seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.



Safety-wise, it gets six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), an Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold among others.