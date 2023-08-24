Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Used In Gran Turismo Movie Is Up For Sale: Price, Specs, Pics

The Nissan GT-R is one of the most fascinating supercars across the globe. It has a strong fan following, which can also be witnessed in the buzz that the newly-released Gran Turismo movie is encashing upon. The Japanese manufacturer also used a Nissan GT-4 NISMO GT3 in the Gran Turismo game as well. And, the same car is also used in the newly-released flick. The car is now up for sale in an auction that will take place on August 25. The Silverstone auction will let the motorsport fans have an opportunity to own this NISMO GT3.

At present, Darren Cox - the founder of GT Academy and former Nissan boss, is the owner of this famous GT-R. The car is expected to be sold for close to USD 3,56,000. The auction page reads, “In this unprecedented move, fans will see the famous Nissan GT-R across a huge social media campaign, watch the car in a major Hollywood movie and then actually drive the same car on their Sony PlayStations video consoles.”



Talking of the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3, it uses the GT-R’s 3.8L turbocharged V6 engine. Here it puts out over 550 PS of peak power and more than 650 Nm of max torque. The power is channelled to wheels via a 6-speed sequential gearbox. Interestingly, it weighs only 1,285 kilos.

In the Indian market, the Nissan GT-R was also introduced in the year 2017. The carmaker sold the supercar in a European-spec Premium trim in seven colour options - Katsura Orange (new for 2017), Vibrant Red, Pearl Black, Storm White, Daytona Blue, Gun Metallic and Ultimate Silver with matching leather trim inside. The pre-orders were accepted against a token amount of Rs 25 lakh.