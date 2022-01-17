BMW 220i ‘Black Shadow' Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 43.50 lakh

BMW Group India launched the new BMW 220i ‘Black Shadow' edition in India. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ‘Black Shadow' edition now available in petrol engine is limited to only 24 units and will exclusively be available on BMW Online Shop. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ‘Black Shadow' edition will be available in the M Sport design scheme at Rs 43,50,000 (ex-showroom).

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the limited edition gets new design elements to enhance the exterior of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and give it an even more dynamic look. The ‘M' Performance parts are not only visually attractive but also integral elements of the lightweight construction concept.

Under the hood, it gets the BMW TwinPower Turbo's two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds. The seven-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission comes with shift paddles on the steering wheel.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ‘Black Shadow' edition is available in two colours - Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). What sets the ‘Black Shadow' edition apart is the special individualization content from BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M' Performance parts worth Rs 3,25,000.

Design wise, the BMW Shadow Edition gets high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille, BMW ‘M' Performance rear spoiler in high-gloss black, black chrome tailpipe, 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt.

Inside is a modern cockpit concept with BMW Live Cockpit Professional including 3D Navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay & Android Auto) ensures a seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

Safety wide, it gets six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), an Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold among others.