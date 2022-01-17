Tata Safari Dark Edition SUV launched in India at Rs 19.05 lakh, check pics

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the Safari Dark Edition in India starting at Rs 19.05 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Safari Dark Edition is available on the XT+/XTA+ & XZ+/XZA+ trims, and gets exclusive features such as Ventilated Seats on both 1st and 2nd Row, Air purifier and Android Auto & Apple Car Play over Wi-Fi.

The Safari Dark will be clad in the signature Oberon Black exterior body colour. It gets Black shade on the fender and the tailgate as well as the 18” Blackstone alloy wheels to lend the exteriors the signature Dark look. As part of the interiors, Safari Dark Edition offers a premium Blackstone Dark theme with exclusive additions like the distinct dark finishes, special Blackstone Matrix dashboard & premium Dark upholstery (Nappa Granite Black colour scheme with Blue Tri Arrow Perforations and Blue Stitching).

Launched last year, the Tata Safari has already achieved milestones of completing the 10,000 rollout in just 6 months and sales of 16,000 units. The Dark Edition joins Gold avatar, which was launched to celebrated the sporting performance at Olympics.

Built on the very OMEGARC architecture derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform, the Tata Safari Dark Edition retains the mechanicals and features as the Safari SUV and is a cosmetic update.

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Launched in July last year, with a power-packed line-up featuring India’s safest premium hatchback – the Altroz, India’s first GNCAP 5star rated car - the Nexon, Tata Motors’ premium midsize SUV with the Land Rover DNA - the Harrier and India’s highest selling passenger electric car – the Nexon EV, the #DARK range has, in a very short span of time, become a mainstay of our New Forever range of passenger vehicles. This will be even truer now with the addition of Safari #DARK to the line-up, with the exciting & unique proposition that it has to offer to the customers.

