BMW G 310 RR fully faired motorcycle launched in India, priced at Rs 2.85 lakh

BMW Motorrad India launched the BMW G 310 RR in India today (July 15) at a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW G 310 RR will be offered in two variants and the BMW G 310 RR Style Sport version is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). India is the first country to get the third and latest member of highly successful BMW 310 model series. The BMW G 310 RR has been jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. The BMW G 310 RR is locally produced in India along with BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS by TVS Motor Company in Hosur.

BMW G 310 RR: Design

The new BMW G 310 RR has been launched in two colours – The standard Black storm metallic paintwork and the Style Sport in Light White Uni, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red Uni colours. The G 310 RR gets design inspiration from the litre-class S 1000 RR and will be the entrance to the BMW Motorrad sport bikes family. It gets full fairing and RR branding/graphics.

The aerodynamic design is optimized by the full fairing, Ram Air intake, and the gill vents ensuring that the hot air is channelled away from the engine. The bike has full-led headlights, large transparent visor, new multifunctional 5” TFT display and pure-black handlebars. It gets standard gold upside-down fork, aluminum swingarm, handlebars with controls, standard Michelin Pilot Street radial tyres among other things.

BMW G 310 RR: Engine

The BMW G 310 RR is fitted with a water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke 313-cc engine with electronic fuel injection. The engine achieves a maximum power of 25kW at 9,700 rpm as well as maximum torque of 27.3 NM at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 – 60 km/hr in just 2.9 seconds. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The 310 RR is fitted with four modes as standard - Track, Urban, Rain and Sport. The Track mode is focussed from acceleration to braking where the ABS is adjusted for late braking into bends. Urban mode has balanced acceleration and braking behaviour as the ABS and throttle response are geared towards urban traffic. Sport mode delivers best possible acceleration and maximum deceleration values – with sporty dynamics. Rain mode is paired with Ride by Wire and the ABS reacts highly sensitively to guarantee riding safety and stability control on wet roads.

BMW G 310 RR: Finance

For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete package to own the first-ever BMW 310 RR. Benefits include low down payment, monthly payment starting INR 3,999 and the option to fund insurance and accessories.

