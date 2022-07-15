BMW G 310 RR India LIVE launch updates: BMW Motorrad India is set to launch its most affordable fully-faired motorcycle in the Indian market today (July 15), which will rival the likes of KTM RC390, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and more. The Bavarian manufacturer has developed the bike in partnership with India's TVS Motor Company, who earlier launched the Apache RR 310 as their flagship offering in the India. The BMW Motorrad, on the other hand, started their affordable bike journey in India with the BMW G 310 R street naked motorcycle. The company has been teasing the motorcycle for the last few months and has confirmed that it will be called G 310 RR. Here's the LIVE launch updates of the BMW G 310 RR:

BMW G 310 RR - Expected price

The BMW G 310 RR is expected to be priced from Rs 2.99 lakh onwards. Its naked sibling retails for a starting price of Rs 2.65 lakh, which is similar to the cost of a base-spec TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW G 310 RR - Design

In terms of styling, the new BMW G 310 RR will draw inspiration from the TVS Apache RR 310. A similar fairing will be used, along with the identical tail section. In simpler words, BMW’s version will sport the chequered badges with paint schemes and decals.

BMW G 310 RR - Features

The equipment list will be extensively long on the BMW G 310 RR. While it will come with almost all the features that are on offer with the Apache, there will be a few extra reserved for it. Expect the G 310 RR to get a bi-directional quickshifter, along with traction control.

BMW G 310 RR - Engine & gearbox

Like the design and chassis, the 313 cc single-cylinder motor will also be retained on the new BMW motorcycle. The engine is capable of producing a top whack of 33.5 bhp and 28 Nm on the BMW G 310 R. With the extra ‘R’ suffix and fairing, the power may be bumped up to 37 hp in total. The 6-speed gearbox with a slipped clutch will remain unchanged.

BMW G 310 RR - Brakes & suspension

In our understanding, the BMW G 310 RR will continue with the same equipment as the base motorcycle - TVS Apache RR 310. Therefore, expect the G 310 RR to come with Showa’s USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear with preload adjustability. For brakes, a 300 mm front rotor, while a 240 mm rear rotor will be on offer.