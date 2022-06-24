NewsAuto
BMW M340I XDRIVE 50 JAHRE M EDITION

BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 68.90 lakh

The BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition can do 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest car to be produced in the country.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 02:38 PM IST
  • BMW India has launched the M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition
  • M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition is launched to celebrate 50 years on M brand
  • Gets 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 4.4 sec, making it quickest car to be produced in the country

BMW India has launched the BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition in the country at Rs 68.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai and celebrates 50 years of BMW M with the launch of its first special edition. The German luxury carmaker says that the Jahre Edition gets an updated design and with a 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 4.4 seconds, it's also the quickest car to be produced in the country. The BMW M340i is powered by 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine which produces an output of 387 hp and 500 Nm maximum torque. 

The exterior design gets BMW Individual paintworks – Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue. The large BMW Kidney Grille mesh inserts are framed by a single surround and split up by wide bars that link to the headlight units. It is further underscored by the exclusive 50 Jahre M edition elements such as High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille, elements in Jet-black including, window surround, mirror caps, 19-inch M light alloy wheels, 50 Jahre M roundel in front rear and wheel hub caps. The car features the Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight which offers variable illumination of the road ahead.

The interior gets sport seats with M-specific upholstery in a Sensatec/Alcantara trim, Anthracite BMW Individual roof liner, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line elements, M leather steering wheel with shift paddles, M seat belt and interior Individual trim strips in Piano Black and Galvanic embellisher. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs, Automatic 3 zone AC, Welcome Light Carpet are some stand out features. 

Other features include BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry such as BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Gesture Control, Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto. Other key features include BMW Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera, Reversing Assistant, BMW Efficient Dynamics and Harman Kardon Surround Sound system.

Also read: Big boost to road safety in India, Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles

The car features BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology and exclusive suspension components from BMW M GmbH such as the M Sport suspension, variable sport steering, and M Sport brake. 

Two exclusive and optional 50 Years of M packages – Motorsport Pack and Carbon Pack are available for customers to enhance the sporty appearance and character of the car. The Motorsport pack includes M Performance Steering Wheel, Selector Gear knob in Alcantara, Rear Spoiler in Matt Black to name a few. The Carbon pack includes Interior Trims in Carbon Fibre, M Performance Steering Wheel, Selector Gear knob in Carbon Fibre, Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fiber et al.

