BMW M340i xDrive launched in India priced at Rs 69.20 lakh; Features, design and more

BMW M340i xDrive is launched in India, priced at Rs 69.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new saloon's launch comes as part of the launching spree of the German automaker along with the BMW X7 facelift and BMW XM SUVs. The car's updated version was unveiled earlier this year and comes with high-performance specs and updated cosmetics. Moreover, the sedan has been loaded with multiple new modern features that enhance the car's overall appeal for the consumers of the segment.

The BMW M340i xDrive gets multiple exterior changes in sync with the German auto manufacturer's new design language, which can also be seen in the other models launched alongside the M340i. BMW has upgraded the 340i's exterior by adding new LED DRLs, alloy wheels, and the kidney grille in its most recent iteration.

Also read: BMW XM, X7 facelift, M340i to launch in India today; Here's all you need to know

Now similar things cover up the interiors of the saloon. The car gets an updated dashboard with a single-piece curved display. The screen comprises a fully-digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Similar screens can be found in the other new BMWs as well.

The 3.0-liter inline-six engine that powers the new BMW M340i generates 382 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. An automatic transmission with eight speeds is connected to the engine. All four wheels receive equal amounts of power thanks to the xDrive all-wheel drive system.