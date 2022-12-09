BMW XM, X7 facelift, M340i to launch in India tomorrow; Here's all you need to know

BMW India is set to expand its product line up in India with the launch of the BMW XM, X7 facelift, and M340i xDrive. The launch of these cars will expand the luxury car manufacturing brands in various segments. Moreover, the BM XM comes as the brand's first PHEV powertrain vehicle with the M performance badge. It is to be noted that the BMW XM and X7 facelift SUVs are expected to be priced above Rs 1 crore in India upon launch.

BMW XM

The BMW XM comes as the new bulky SUV in India. The new model will embrace the new design language of the German manufacturer with opulent interiors loaded with multiple features. The car will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a 25.7 kWh battery pack. The battery pack, along with the turbocharged engine, gives out 653 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The V8 will work in combination with an 8-speed automatic gearbox powering all four wheels.

BMW X7 facelift

Coming to the BMW X7 facelift, the SUV carries forward the DNA of its predecessor, evolved with a sleek modern design. Similarly, the interiors of the SUV have also evolved with a load of modern features like a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, HUD, ventilated seats ADAS and more. As for the powertrain, the X7 facelift will have a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine working with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. These powertrains will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

BMW M340i xDrive

Along with the aforementioned SUVs, the Bavarian giant is also launching the BMW M340i xDrive in India. Like its bigger-sized siblings, the sedan features a similar sharp design language along with multiple features surrounding the car. However, the sedan gets a large single-piece curved display consisting of a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system. As for the powertrain, the sedan will have an 8-speed automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels of the car.