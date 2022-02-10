BMW M4 Competition Coupé launched in India, priced at Rs 1.44 crore

BMW Group has launched the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé in India. The high-end performance-oriented car from the German luxury carmaker will be available in the Indian market as a completely built-up unit (CBU). It is priced at Rs 1,43,90,000 (ex-showroom).

The metallic paint options for the all-new BMW M4 Competition are Skyscraper grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Sao Paulo Yellow, Toronto Red, and Alpine White. Tanzanite Blue, Dravitgrey, Aventurine Red, Frozen Brilliant White, and Frozen Portimao Blue are among the BMW Individual metallic paint treatments offered. Frozen Orange, Frozen Black, and Frozen Deep Grey are some of the other possible BMW Individual Special Paintworks. The new M4 comes in a variety of upholstery options, including M Leather 'Merino' with enlarged contents in Yas Marina Blue, Kyatami Orange, and Silverstone Black.

The body design of the all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupé includes the M-specific version of the large, vertical BMW kidney grille with hallmark double bars in a horizontal design, the powerfully sculpted wheel arches with eye-catching M gills, and the prominently extended side sills with attachment parts for the front and rear aprons. Adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Laserlight are specified as standard. The M-specific exterior mirrors have aerodynamically optimised contouring and are painted in High-gloss Black as standard. The car also sports aerodynamically optimized fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in Black Chrome.

Also read: Illegal bike taxi services affecting our business: Maharashtra Auto and Taxi unions

The interior has an ergonomic cockpit design. The electrically adjustable M sport seats and M Leather ‘Merino’ with extended contents upholstery with Carbon fiber trim come as standard. Exclusive functions such as M Seat belts, , Multifunction for steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support (driver and front passenger), electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors add a further sporty touch to the interior.

Extremely lightweight high-tech Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) sunroof is a feature of the new car. The car has got Automatic 3 zone air conditioning. It is equipped with Adaptive M-Specific Suspension, M Sport Differential, M high performance compound brakes and 19"/20" M forged wheels Double-spoke style 826 M Bicolour Black in the standard profile. Customers can add more equipment to enhance the overall experience through optional offerings such as Active seat ventilation, M Racetrack package, M Carbon Exterior package, M Drive professional, M Compound Break red high gloss and 19”/20” 825 M double-spoke wheels in polished Orbit Grey and Bicolor black.

The new 3.0-litre straight-six unit combines the high-revving character of BMW M GmbH engines with the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology. The petrol engine of the BMW M4 produces an output of 510 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 2,750-5,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds.

A host of BMW Connected Drive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in the automotive industry – Telephony with wireless charging, Head-Up Display, Smartphone Integration, Active Protection including attentiveness assistant with Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear and Parking Assistant.

Options include the Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Comfort Access System, Gesture control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder.

The cockpit concept, BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on the latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display. Harman Kardon surrounds sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears.

The all-new BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.

Live TV

#mute