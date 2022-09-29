BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 2.55 Crore

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the M division, Bavarian brand - BMW, announced to launch a series of 50 Jahre M Edition models of a slew of products. Now, the company has launched the BMW M8 Competition Coupe’s 50 Jahre Edition in the Indian market at Rs 2.55 Crore. Notably, only a limited number of the performance coupe will be sold in the Indian market. The BMW M8 Competition Coupe looks scintillating from angles. The 50 Jahre Edition spec model further takes the aesthetic game to a new level. The smooth lines of the M8 Competition Coupe have enough curves to offer a blend of elegance and aggression.

In the new 50 Jahre Edition spec avatar, it gets M-typical double slats for the kidney grille, which is flanked by a pair of BMW Laserlight headlamps. The iconic 4-eye face of the M8 Competition Coupe is neatly preserved here. Lower down, on the chin, a larger air intake is visible, which is designed to let more airflow into the engine bay for better cooling. Around the tail, it features a lip spoiler and M-spec rear diffuser with a double-flow exhaust system that comes with quad tailpipes.

The BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre Edition is available in a host of metallic paint schemes - M Isle of Man green, Aventurine Red, and M Brooklyn Grey. Buyers also get the option of choosing from a special palette, which includes Daytona Beach Blue (Launched exclusively for 50 Jahre M Editions), Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Marina Bay Blue, Frozen Deep Green & Frozen Deep Grey.

Coming to the heart, a 4.4L V8 does duty here, and it is able to push out a rated output of 625 hp and 750 Nm. That being said, the BMW M8 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre Edition can do 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds. Transmission is an eight-speed unit here and channels power to all four wheels of the car. For increased grip levels, the coupe uses M Sport differentials, while for tighter handling characteristics, it utilises adaptive M suspension. The latter offers 3 modes - Comfort, Sport, Sport+.