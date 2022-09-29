Citroen C3 EV to be unveiled in India TODAY; All you need to know about electric car

Citroen C3 EV is expected to be unveiled in India today. This is when the French automaker will reveal the fine details of the electric car. However, the automaker has teased the new electric vehicle multiple times, but the company has made sure not to reveal any details of the EV. In other words, they played smart and shared blurred-out images of the car via their Twitter handle. But still, there is a bit more we know about the car than they have revealed. All thanks to the leaked spy shots of the EV with or without the camouflage. Hence, here is all you need to know about the all-new Citroen C3 EV.

Needless to say, the Citroen C3 EV is the all-electric version of the recently launched Citroen C3 in India. In the past, their company had dropped hints that they would launch a new electric car in India, but with the recent teasers, it's confirmed that it has to be the Citroen C3. Moreover, the C3 EV, like its ICE counterpart, will be one of the offerings of the car under the C-cubed program in India. This means that the car will be locally assembled in the company's manufacturing facility in India.

Chances are that the Citroen C3 electric will share its underpinnings with the other vehicles of the Stellantis group, like the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot e-208, which are not on sale in India. Now coming to the looks, the basics are shared with the ICE version with minor changes here and there. For example, the charging socket of the EV will probably be in the front part of the car, specifically on the side fenders.

The technical details of the Citroen C3 EV are not known yet, but the car is expected to have a range of around 300 km with a 50 kWh battery. With these specs, expectations are that the Citroen C3 EV will have similar pricing as the recently launched Tiago EV and will have a price in the vicinity of Rs 10-11 lakh.