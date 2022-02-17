BMW X3 launched in diesel variant in India, priced at Rs 65.50 Lakh

A diesel variant for the new BMW X3 launched in India today at Rs 65,50,000 (ex-showroom). Introduced as a Luxury Edition, the new BMW X3 xDrive20d is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It is available at dealerships from today onwards in addition to the two existing petrol variants.

The refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious car that is agile on and off-road. With the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds.

The new BMW X3 is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire, and Carbon Black.

The two-liter four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X3 xDrive20d produces an output of 140 kW/ 190 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the BMW X3. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 km to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 km and start at a pricing of Rs 1.53 per km.

