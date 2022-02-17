हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BMW

BMW X3 launched in diesel variant in India, priced at Rs 65.50 Lakh

The BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds.

BMW X3 launched in diesel variant in India, priced at Rs 65.50 Lakh
Image for representation

A diesel variant for the new BMW X3 launched in India today at Rs 65,50,000 (ex-showroom). Introduced as a Luxury Edition, the new BMW X3 xDrive20d is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai. It is available at dealerships from today onwards in addition to the two existing petrol variants.

The refreshed design and driving performance make BMW X3 a luxurious car that is agile on and off-road. With the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. 

The new BMW X3 is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire, and Carbon Black. 

Read also: Updated Audi A8 plug-in hybrid with 571 hp unveiled, see pics

The two-liter four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X3 xDrive20d produces an output of 140 kW/ 190 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 km/h.

BMW Service Inclusive and BMW Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available with the BMW X3. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with a choice of plans from 3 yrs / 40,000 km to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 km and start at a pricing of Rs 1.53 per km.

With inputs from PTI 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BMWBMW X3BMW X3 dieselBMW India
Next
Story

Updated Audi A8 plug-in hybrid with 571 hp unveiled, see pics

Must Watch

PT5M25S

Badhir News: Why was Kumar Vishwas silent till now? - AAP